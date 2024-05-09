‘Savukku’ Shankar arrested in two more cases

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police formally arrested ‘Savukku’ Shankar in connection with two cases booked against him following two complaints, by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

Mr. Shankar has been lodged in Central Prison, Coimbatore after he was arrested by Cyber Crime Wing of Coimbatore City Police for alleged derogatory statement against policewomen in an YouTube interview. Subsequently he was arrested by Theni Police for possessing ganja.

In meantime, based on the complaint of Veeralakshmi, founder-president, Tamizhar Munnetra Padai on Tuesday, a case was registered by the Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police against Shankar and Felix Gerald, a journalist of Red Pix 24X7, a YouTube channel. The complainant alleged that Shankar delivered objectionable remarks against police personnel during his interview.

It also registered another case against Mr. Shankar based on a complaint from journalist Ms Sandhya Ravishankar for charges including stalking, criminal intimidation and uttering word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty. He had attempted to intimidate her by threatening to release more videos with false and obscene narratives, said police. The arrest order was served on him in the prison, a senior officer confirmed.

