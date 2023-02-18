ADVERTISEMENT

Savings accounts mela to be held in T.N. post offices from February 20 to 24

February 18, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will hold Savings Accounts Mela in all its post offices across the State from February 20 to 24.

The post offices would have special camps for various savings schemes. Besides internet and mobile banking and ATM facilities, post offices now offer NEFT/RTGS facilities for online transfers. The senior citizens savings scheme offered highest interest rate of 8% among the postal schemes.

Officials said nearly 72,214 accounts were opened in a two-day drive under Selvamagal Semippu scheme earlier this week. This was 122% more than the target of 59,335 accounts across the State.

While the postal savings schemes are gaining patronage, a section of senior citizens want grievances to be addressed within stipulated time. Ernest Chelliah Devadas, a senior citizen who had invested in various postal schemes, said he faced issue in receiving maturity amount of few joint accounts after the demise of his wife.

“I had submitted my wife’s death certificate for joint postal savings accounts in 2017. However, the information was not updated in one of the post offices. I am unable to close the accounts and the department wants to reverse the interest paid for the account when it is not my fault,” he said.

Officials of the Postal Department said the complaint would be looked into.

