Saveetha Engg. College introduces Biology course

Saveetha Engineering College has introduced biology as a subject in its engineering programme. The aim is to inspire students to understand how nature works.

“We have biomedical engineering, agricultural engineering and medical electronics, and these subjects would require knowledge of biology,” said S. Rajesh, college director. However, for admission purposes, biology would not be required, he added. The college, affiliated to Anna University, received autonomy recently. The revised curriculum would allow students to do 20 fewer credits but they will have intense practical sessions. The adjunct professors from the industry would engage students in real-time industry problems, Mr. Rajesh said.

“Competencies such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity are the emphasis. While Anna University’s curriculum has six theory papers and two practical papers, the college has proposed to give equal weightage to both.

Students are given an opportunity to gain expertise in fields such as AI, ML, robotics and data science.

The college is also providing open electives such as psychology, philosophy, sports, music, foreign languages and fine arts. It has also established a teaching-learning centre comprising faculty and experts from India and abroad.