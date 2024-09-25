GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Saveetha Dental College signs MoU

Updated - September 25, 2024 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Saveetha Dental College has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Graphy, a South Korea-based company, known for its direct printable 3D aligners. The partnership aims at fostering collaboration in research and development of cutting-edge orthodontic solutions. It focuses on sharing knowledge and technology to improve dental aligner treatment methodologies, with an emphasis on both theoretical and practical training for students. The MoU outlines plan for joint research initiatives, workshops and training sessions that would benefit both institutions. N.M. Veeraiyan, chancellor of SIMATS, faculty members of the college and representatives from Graphy were present during the signing of the agreement, according to a press release.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:14 pm IST

