Chennai

Saveetha Dental College gets NABH accreditation

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 04 February 2022 01:47 IST
Updated: 04 February 2022 01:47 IST

The Chennai-based Saveetha Dental College and Hospital has received the accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers.

In a press statement here, Deepak Nallaswamy, director of the college, said: “We are glad to to get the NABH Accreditation. Saveetha Dental College also has the highest outpatient turnout among all the dental colleges in India.”

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai
Read more...