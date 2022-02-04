Saveetha Dental College gets NABH accreditation

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 01:47 IST

The Chennai-based Saveetha Dental College and Hospital has received the accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers.

In a press statement here, Deepak Nallaswamy, director of the college, said: “We are glad to to get the NABH Accreditation. Saveetha Dental College also has the highest outpatient turnout among all the dental colleges in India.”

