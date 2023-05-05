Save Shakti Foundation launches ‘Keep a Bowl Chennai 2023’ initiative

May 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Friday, the Save Shakti Foundation announced project “Keep a Bowl” Chennai 2023 to create awareness about the importance of water bowls for community animals.

“We urge each one of you to keep a bowl of water outside your homes for the animals to drink. This way, we can extend our support to dogs, cats and birds during the hot summer,” said Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, founder and chairman, Save Shakti Foundation. The initiative has been launched in partnership with pet food maker Royal Canin.

Actor Ramya Krishnan expressed her happiness at the initiative and said that she hoped that every street would have at least one bowl. “We have to think from the dog’s perspective. We take care of our pet dogs well so we must extend this to community dogs,” said K.R Kadir Murugan, councillor for Ward 170 in Kotturpuram.

“Amir Mahal is always open to supporting animals”, said Nawab Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to Prince of Arcot. “And the Arcot Foundation is donating 100 bowls toward this cause,” he said.

Govind Suryawanshi, director, corporate affairs, Royal Canin, emphasized the company’s participation in supporting community dogs.

This is the second edition of the “Keep A Bowl” challenge and was attended by feeders and rescuers who received free water bowls for their community pets. Till date, the foundation has donated 2,000 bowls free of charge to community animal feeders and rescuers with the aim of providing clean drinking water for animals and birds.