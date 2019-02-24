‘Save higher education movement’ launched

Senior professors and retired teachers from the State have come together to launch a ‘Save Higher Education Movement’.

Academicians responsible for the ‘Save Madurai Kamaraj University Movement’ said its success encouraged them to launch a State-level programme in a bid to retrieve higher education from the clutches of corruption.

Anna University former vice-chancellor M. Anandakrishnan said the universities that retained their respect even after independence had been destroyed due to interference from the government, government servants and educators.

Corruption in the appointment of a V-C trickled down to the appointment of faculty, who in turn charged students for issue of certificates of merit for higher education, he said. It affected women and students from poor socio-economic backgrounds, he added.

The establishment of deemed universities only resulted in profiteering in the name of education, he said. The solution was to have honest persons as V-Cs and to punish violators of norms, including private institutions.

At owners’ mercy

According to former High Court judge Hari Paranthaman, proliferation of self-financing colleges had left teachers and students at the mercy of the owners of these institutions. Teachers of arts and science universities spoke up for their counterparts in self-financing institutions. But in technical institutions, the rights of teachers and students had been systematically eroded, he said.

“Students over 18 years of age can vote in elections but cannot form unions or associations in their institutions,” he pointed out, adding that students could not access education freely as a right as the institutions controlled their access to campus library. The managements also controlled student-interaction on campus, he said.

Activist A. Marx dwelt on how teachers’ associations prevented private businessmen from setting up educational institutions. Though the government was only too willing to sign the GATTS agreement despite opposition from teachers’ assoçiations in the country, several extraneous factors had prevented it, he said.