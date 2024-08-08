ADVERTISEMENT

20-day self-defence training in Karate, Silambam, skill development for tribal girls held in Kancheepuram 

Updated - August 08, 2024 11:50 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-day self-defence training programme in Karate and Silambam, and skill development for 80 tribal girls came to a close on Thursday, at Government High School, Orikkai in Kancheepuram.

The programme, held under the banner of ‘Save Girl Child, Teach Girl Child (Beti Bachao Beti Padhao)‘, was organised by the Kancheepuram district police, led by Superintendent of Police Shanmugam and Additional Superintendent of Police, Crimes Against Women and Children, Charles Sam Rajadurai.

The training, imparted from July 10, was aimed at empowering tribal schoolgirls from Government Girls Higher Secondary School with self-defence tactics and skill development.

