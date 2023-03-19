ADVERTISEMENT

Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam festival to be held in Gujarat

March 19, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The 10-day Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will have several cultural events to be held in famous venues including Somnath, Dwarka and the Statue of Unity

The Hindu Bureau

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, launching the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam at a function held in the city on Sunday. Union Minister L. Murugan, State BJP president K. Annamalai and Gujarat State Minister Kunwarji Bavaliya are also present | Photo Credit: RAGU R.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, praised the Tamil people for giving shelter to thousands of Saurashtrians who migrated down south from Gujarat to the State and have become part of the Tamil culture at the inauguration of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam at a function held in the city on March 19. 

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is to be celebrated in Gujarat from April 17 to 26. Mr. Mandaviya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for planning this event, similar to the Kasi Tamil Sangamam held recently. He said the Sangamam would showcase the historic link between Somnath and Rameshwaram. Mr. Mandaviya also launched the logo, theme song and web portal of the sangamam.

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, pointed out the Saurashtrians who settled in various parts of this State have a special place for they are blessed to weave for the deities of important temples in the State.

Mr. Murugan recalled the famous playback singer T.M. Soundararajan belonging to the Saurashtra community remains in the heart of every Tamilian with his mesmerising songs.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP state president K. Annamalai said nearly 21 lakh Saurashtrians are living in the State and this festival would pave way for cementing the link the State had with Gujarat. 

Gujarat State Ministers Kunwarji Bavalia and Jagdish Vishwakarma would also come on the occasion. 

The 10-day Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam would have several cultural events to be held in famous venues including Somnath, Dwarka and the Statue of Unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US