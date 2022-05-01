Sathyabama varsity celebrates excellence day

92.14% of students who opted for campus recruitment received offers

Over 92% of final year students who opted for the campus recruitment at the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology have been placed so far and 2,004 offers have been made.

This was recognised at the recent ‘Sathyabama Excellence Day 2022’ celebrations by the institution. As many as 363 recruiters considered students for opportunities across domains through the on-campus recruitment programme. This included nearly 84 prominent first-time recruiters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The institution’s collaborative approach with the in Industry-Institute relations provided more than 300 job offers through the Center of Excellence by HCL, Capegemini and so on. The Digital Nurture programme by Cognizant helped many students nurture their employability skills.

Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor, and Marie Johnson, President, J. Arul Selvan and Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi, Vice Presidents, presided and honoured achievers at the event. Ramesh Dhanakoti, Senior Vice-President, Cognizant, delivered a special address to the students.