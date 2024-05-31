Satellite terminal plan at Chennai airport revived again

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has revived its proposal for a satellite terminal in Chennai airport. What is interesting in the new plan is that it can’t be reached from GST Road but through long and elevated corridor from National Highway 32, which runs behind the airport.

With aircraft movement and the number of people travelling growing gradually, AAI had a proposal for the satellite terminal about six years ago but it was dropped as logistics and land acquisition posed be a problem.

Now, the AAI has envisaged the satellite terminal near remote bays in the airside area of the airport and is situated in between the primary and secondary runway. The plan has been taken up in a bid to increase the airport’s capacity to the optimum extent within the available space.

Officials of AAI said they needed a huge chunk of land for creating the facility. “We need land for building the satellite terminal, its approach road, connectivity, and few other facilities. For land, we had requested the State government,” an official said. But when AAI held a meeting with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) recently, they had informed AAI that it would be too expensive to procure land for expansion at this point of time.

“We did not want to give up on the expansion of the airport and hence, we came up with a new plan of building an elevated corridor from NH 32 (that connects Tambaram with Maduravoyal passing through Thandalam and Gerguambakkam), which will take passengers directly to the entry point of the satellite terminal,” he said.

“The elevated corridor we are planning now does not require large scale land acquisition. We have appointed a consultant who is doing the detailed project report for building the corridor. The report will give details about at which location the corridor would start, end and the other aspects. The elevated corridor will go over the Adyar river and hence, we will have to get the approval from the Water Resources Department and Central Pollution Control Board. The report is in the early stage now,” the official said.

The satellite terminal will be used for handling additional international flights, another official said. “Since we will get more aero-bridges, we want to use it for international operations,” he added.

While the second airport coming up Parandur is still years away from becoming a reality and as passenger traffic has been on the rise, the need for increasing the capacity and infrastructure of the existing airport has become imperative.

Initially, AAI wanted to link the satellite terminal with the existing terminal via a tunnel and carried out a feasibility report. But later officials said the plan was not feasible due to multiple reasons including the difficulty to build a tunnel within a working airport area.