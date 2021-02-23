Satellite built by Chennai college team to be launched on Feb 28

Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology is set to launch its PSLV c-51 satellite named ‘SRISAKTHI SAT’ from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sriharikota on February 28.
S. Thangavelu, chairman of the institution, said that from 2010, the students and teachers have been working towards their dream of creating their own satellite and had set up a research centre for this. The initiative took off following the launch of the IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020 for private industries and educational institutions, and in association with the ISRO.
“While the PICO satellite weighs only about 460 grams, it has the capacity to operate like other 10 kg heavy Nano satellites. This will be a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite as it revolves at 500-575 km from the ground level,” he added.
Research scholar Nikhil Riyas worked with three professors and 12 students on the project and the institution is also associated with the Space Research Centre in Serbia, that provided technical assistance to set up their ground station.
