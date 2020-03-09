SASTRA wins moot court competition

Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian on Sunday delivered the valedictory address at the 10th K.R. Ramamani Memorial Taxation Competition, 2020, organised by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, with M/s. SAPR Advocates.

The SASTRA team came first in the moot court competition.

Madras High Court judge C. V. Karthikeyan said that the structure and pedagogy of teaching in colleges should change. When students go into practice, they should have the foundation for it, he said. If a student is planning to practice on the civil side, they should know how a tahsildar office functions. Similarly, if they are planning to go to the criminal side, they must be taught how a post mortem is done, he added.

University vice-chancellor T.S.N. Sastry said that moot courts helped students become competent to argue in courts. Taxation, he said was a highly neglected subject in legal education in the country and that not many law schools had dedicated departments for the same.

Advocate and grandson of Ramamani, Vikram Vijayaraghavan said that moot courts were meant to teach students about laws. “These are problems that we face as lawyers and moots prepare students for actual litigation work,” he said. Additional Advocate General P.H. Aravindh Pandian recalled how Ramamani had guided even very young lawyers.