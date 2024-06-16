GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SASTRA University releases B. Tech rank list

Student from Telangana secured the top rank with a combined score of 99.0885 with a +2 aggregate of 992 out of 1,000 and JEE Main score of 98.9769

Published - June 16, 2024 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The rank list for admission to various B.Tech. programmes of SASTRA Deemed University was released on June 15.

In Stream 1 (50% of seats based on JEE Main and class 12 marks), Shyam Sukesh from Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Prakasam district, Telangana, secured the top rank with a combined score of 99.0885 with a +2 aggregate of 992 out of 1,000 and JEE Main score of 98.9769, followed by G. Sandeep from Zakir Hussain Intermediate College, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, with a combined score of 98.9698.

In Stream 2 (based on class 12 aggregate scores), K.S. Gopika from REC GHSS, Chathamangalam, Kozhikode, Kerala, secured the first rank with an aggregate of 99.6667 in the qualifying Class XII examinations, and Palaronith  from Valley Yak Junior College, Warangal, secured the second rank with an aggregate score of 99.5.

“SASTRA is the only deemed university using the JEE-Main Scores and +2 aggregate together for admission without conducting its own entrance exams. Students from Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern States joining SASTRA shall be offered 100% scholarship with free boarding and lodging,” the university said in a release.

The detailed rank lists are available at www.sastra.edu. The online counselling for admissions began on June 15 with submission of choices followed by allotment. 

Ends

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.