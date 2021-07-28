Sasikanth Senthil appointed coordinator for TNCC social media

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 01:35 IST

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Tuesday appointed former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who joined the party last year, as coordinator for the social media wing and other frontline teams of TNCC.

Mr. Senthil will also train the party cadres on leveraging social media. He had joined the party in November last year after quitting the civil services citing a “totalitarian attack on the country”.

