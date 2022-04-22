Sasikala questioned for second day in Kodanad case

It lasted four hours and was videographed

It lasted four hours and was videographed

Former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala was questioned by a special police team investigating the dacoity-cum-murder in Kodanad estate for the second day.

The 900-acre estate in the Nilgiris, belonging to former Chief Minister Jayalalitha and her close confidante, Ms. Sasikala, was cited in the disproportionate assets case in which Ms. Sasikala and her kin were convicted and served a jail term in Bengaluru.

On April 23, 2017, a gang of 11 armed men broke into Kodanad estate, stole valuables and fled. The security guard on duty was killed on the same night. Five days later, Kanagaraj, the prime accused, was killed in a road accident in Attur. On the same day, Sayan, another accused, from Thrissur in Kerala, also met with an accident near Palakkad, when his car rammed a parked lorry. His wife and daughter were killed, but Sayan escaped with injuries.

The police have interrogated 200 people so far in connection with the case. They are now interrogating Ms. Sasikala. She was questioned by a special team of police, led by Inspector General of Police, West, R. Sudhakar, for the second day at her residence on Habibullah Road, T. Nagar, in Chennai. The questioning lasted five hours on Thursday and four hours on Friday. Police sources said she was questioned in the presence of women police officers, and the proceedings were videographed.

Addressing the media, her advocate Raja Senthur Pandian said she was examined by the police for the second day as a witness. He said she had answered all the questions put to her.