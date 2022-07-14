Chennai

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation offers scholarship to poor students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) has invited applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship programme. The scholarship is for economically backward students from families with an annual income below ₹ 2 lakh.

The foundation was set up by S.D. Shibulal, Co-founder, Infosys, and Kumari Shibulal, its patron.

Students should have passed their SSLC examination this year from Tamil Nadu or Puducherry with more than 80%. Students with disabilities who have scored above 60% are eligible as well. Those eligible can apply online on  www.vidyadhan.org before August 15. 

Students who are selected will be given a two-year scholarship from the Foundation and if they continue to do well, they will be given scholarships for pursuing any degree course of their interest. For further details, please write to vidyadhan.tamilnadu@sdfoundationindia.com or contact Jacob at  7339659929 / 8792459646, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
education
universities and colleges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 7:04:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/sarojini-damodaran-foundation-offers-scholarship-to-poor-students/article65636302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY