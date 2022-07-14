Sarojini Damodaran Foundation offers scholarship to poor students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) has invited applications for its two-year Vidyadhan scholarship programme from economically backward students who have passed SSLC with 80% core and whose annual family income is less than ₹2 lakh
The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) has invited applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship programme. The scholarship is for economically backward students from families with an annual income below ₹ 2 lakh.
The foundation was set up by S.D. Shibulal, Co-founder, Infosys, and Kumari Shibulal, its patron.
Students should have passed their SSLC examination this year from Tamil Nadu or Puducherry with more than 80%. Students with disabilities who have scored above 60% are eligible as well. Those eligible can apply online on www.vidyadhan.org before August 15.
Students who are selected will be given a two-year scholarship from the Foundation and if they continue to do well, they will be given scholarships for pursuing any degree course of their interest. For further details, please write to vidyadhan.tamilnadu@sdfoundationindia.com or contact Jacob at 7339659929 / 8792459646, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.