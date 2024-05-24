Saroj Goenka passes away at the age of 94

Saroj Goenka, 94, daughter-in-law of Express group founder Ramnath Goenka, passed away in Chennai on Friday.

She was the wife of late Bhagwan Das Goenka, the only son of Ramnath Goenka, and had served as Managing Director of Express Publications (Madurai) Limited. Saroj Goenka was also a director of Express Infrastructure Limited, which developed Express Mall.

She is known for her philanthropy, particularly for causes including the home for the disabled and her contribution to the government for disaster relief after the 2015 floods. She is survived by her daughters – Arati Agarwal, Ritu Goenka, and Kavita Singhania.

Her mortal remains were cremated in Besant Nagar crematorium on Friday evening.