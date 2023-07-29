ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcoma survivors take out bicycle rally to raise awareness

July 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, film director, flagging off the ‘Winners on Wheels’ organised by Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) on Saturday hosted the second edition of “Winners on Wheels” Cyclothon to accelerate awareness on sarcoma, a type of cancer that predominantly affects children.

Sarcoma, a rare and often misunderstood form of cancer, poses unique challenges to patients and their families. “The ‘Winners on Wheels’ Cyclothon provides a platform to raise awareness about sarcoma and offer hope to those facing the challenges of this disease,” said Harshad Reddy, director group, Oncology and International.

Flagging off the event, film director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said it was heartwarming to witness the impact that Apollo was having on lives of cancer patients. The event saw participation of 300 cyclists, including sarcoma survivors, medical staff, students, and members of the community.

“Sarcoma is a complex and less common type of cancer, especially in children, which makes it crucial for us to enhance awareness and understanding about the condition. Through the cyclothon, we aim to break the silence surrounding sarcoma and provide a platform for survivors to share their inspiring stories of courage and tenacity,” said Vishnu Ramanujan, Consultant, Musculoskeletal Oncology.

