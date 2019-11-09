Sarathi Nagar residents seek relocation of Tangedco transformer

An electrical transformer in Murahari Street, which is located off West Jones Road in Sarathi Nagar in West Saidapet, needs to be shifted to a safer location as it now stands on the middle of the street.

Residents have been requesting the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited) officials to relocate it ever since it’s installation in 2013. The transformer was installed as there was power fluctuations in the Sarathi Nagar. But due to lack of an open space in the neighbourhood, the Tangedco erected the transformer on the middle of Murahari Street blocking half of the carriageway, say residents.

“During night, the transformer is not clearly visible from a distance as the street is not well-lit. There have been instances were motorists hit the poles of the transformer,” says S. Ramanujam, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

In this regard, local Tangedco officials say that measures will be taken to shift the transformer to a safer place.