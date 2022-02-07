Saraswathi Nagar residents pin hopes on civic poll

CHENNAI

07 February 2022 21:04 IST

Several amenities have not been provided because of delimitation

The residents of Saraswathi Nagar, which has been merged with the Alandur zone after more than three years of struggle, are hoping that the Greater Chennai Corporation election would pave the way for a new beginning of civic developments in their locality.

Saraswathi Nagar comprises more than eight streets and has been included in Adambakkam during the delimitation of wards after the expansion of the Corporation and was merged with the Perungudi zone in Ward 169. However, the residents after a long struggle and after repeated petitions to the State government, got the locality included in Ward 165 coming under Alandur zone. With more than 250 houses here, residents’ welfare associations were expecting the corporation election would herald a new chapter of developments as several civic issues are pending.

Bhaskar, an office-bearer of Saraswathi Nagar Residents Welfare Association, listed a number of civic issues which were kept pending due to the delimitation issue. He wanted the badly damaged roads in several streets to be repaired and the linking of the 6th or 8th street with the Inner Ring Road extension. At present, the streets were dead end so residents of the two streets have to take a detour to reach the main road.

Mr. Bhaskar pointed out the absence of supply of piped water though they had been provided with water and sewage connections.

The residents who faced flooding during the monsoon season, want the civic body to construct a stormwater drain network.