Saplings planted at Agaramthen
Nearly 250 volunteers and women workers under MGNREGA scheme participated in a tree plantation activity organised by Agaramthen panchayat and Eco Society India, a voluntary organisation, at Agaramthen in Tambaram taluk on Saturday.
The volunteers planted nearly 120 native saplings and installed tree guards. Agaramthen village panchayat president C.K. Jagadeeswaran was among those who participated in the event, said a press release.
