Saplings planted at Agaramthen

Special Correspondent August 06, 2022 18:59 IST

Nearly 250 volunteers and women workers under MGNREGA scheme participated in a tree plantation activity organised by Agaramthen panchayat and Eco Society India, a voluntary organisation, at Agaramthen in Tambaram taluk on Saturday.

The volunteers planted nearly 120 native saplings and installed tree guards. Agaramthen village panchayat president C.K. Jagadeeswaran was among those who participated in the event, said a press release.