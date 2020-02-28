Saplings planted around Red Hills lake to prevent dumping of garbage

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 16:58 IST

The reservoir, which is brimming with water, has faced various challenges, including dumping and burning of garbage along its banks of late

In a bid to discourage the dumping of garbage around Red Hills Lake, the Water Resources Department, along with the Tiruvallur district administration, has started planted saplings in the vacant spaces around the water body.

The Red Hills reservoir, which is brimming with water, has faced various challenges, including dumping and burning of garbage along its banks. As an effort to put an end to the menace and also to protect the drinking water source, it was decided to fence the vacant space around the lake and also plant saplings along the Red Hills-Tiruvallur Road.

Spread over about 50,000 sq.ft., the vacant site along the reservoir near Alamaram bus stop had became an easy prey to the dumping of garbage in the absence of a dedicated dump yard in neighbouring local bodies, officials of the WRD said.

Now, about 100 saplings of native species, including mahogany, neem, magizham, poovarasam and ilupai have been planted with the support of Saranalayam Trust and the Red Hills Lake Restoration Group. Tiruvallur collector Maheswari Ravikumar participated in the inaugural event.

At present, the lake has a storage of 2,680 million cubic feet (mcft) against its capacity of 3,300 mcft.

The site where saplings have been planted will be maintained by the restoration group and other voluntary organisations in the locality.

S. Sameer of the Red Hills Lake Restoration Group said the team has been involved in clearing garbage in canals bringing water to the lake and also creating awareness about the significance of the water body. “We plan to create a park on the site and also propose to increase green cover around the lake,” he said.

Saranalayam Trust has come forward to provide saplings to be planted around the lake’s circumference extending to 30 km. With the local bodies now allotting a dedicated dumpyard in Kummanur, sources noted that the issue of garbage dumping near the lake may reduce.