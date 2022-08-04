Sapien Lab Centre for Human Brain and Mind launched at Krea University

The centre seeks to track and understand the impact of the changing environment on the human brain and its consequences for the individual and society

Krea University on Thursday launched the Sapien Lab Centre for Human Brain and Mind.

Inaugurating the centre, K. Vijay Raghavan, former principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, said: “Institutes like Krea, which are growing, have to be collaborative. This collaboration can push knowledge, what we can learn, discover, interpret and application. Centres such as these will go a long way in helping people understand the language of the brain.”

Pointing to the initiatives by the Indian government and the private entities for research on the human brain and mind, he said: “This combination of public and private efforts needs to come together.” Research institutions in India, coming in late, have an opportunity to understand how one can do it slightly differently.

The centre seeks to track and understand the impact of the changing environment on the human brain and its consequences for the individual and society so that it can be managed to mitigate risks and enhance outcomes. The collaboration will bring together cross-disciplinary faculty, large-scale acquisition of multi-dimensional human physiological data, cutting edge data workflows, and engagement with the non-profit, start-up and government sectors.

Tara Thiagarajan, Founder, Sapien Labs, said one of the core focus areas of this centre will be to define what causes a decline in mental health. “Soundness of the human mind is really fundamental for everything that we do and what humanity could create going forward. Soundness of the human mind includes our functional capability across a number of different domains that really allow us to navigate the world to come together and create the future, and also to live peacefully together,” said Dr. Thiagarajan.

Ramachandra Guha, Distinguished Professor, Krea University, said the new centre will be looking at the social implications of technology.