Sanskrit as a source of knowledge is waiting to be tapped, says Governor

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday said that Sanskrit was home to many religious, scientific and literary compositions and that there was a huge treasure of knowledge still waiting to be tapped from Sanskrit sources like inscriptions.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of a five-day workshop on Sanskrit Inscriptions of India, organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, and Kalakshetra Foundation, he pointed out that in Prof. K.V. Sharma’s work — ‘Science texts in Sanskrit in the Manuscript Repositories of Kerala and Tamil Nadu’ — it has been stated that there were about a lakh and half Sanskrit manuscripts in public repositories and in private collections in these States.

Quoting an inscription from Emperor Ashoka’s time about simple living, Mr. Purohit said that Mahatma Gandhi had used the same words. He said if people led simple lives, corruption could be totally eliminated.

Book launch

He also released the published Volume XI of Uttankita Sanskrit Vidya - Aranya Epigraphy published by the Mysore-based Uttankita Vidya-Aranya Trust.

Kanchi Mutt Pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal said the Uttankita Trust was named by Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal in the 1980s and it aimed to publish chronologically Sanskrit epigraphs of India and it’s culture. He said just as English is being used as a universal language, Sanskrit was used to unite different people.

Sachidanand Joshi member secretary, IGNCA, said the Centre would soon take up riverine culture studies on the Cauvery and Godavari. The organisation was in the process of training indologists to present the subject from an Indian perspective.

N. Gopalaswami, chairman, Kalakshetra Foundation said the workshop would train young scholars in Sanskrit epigraphy.