January 30, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.S. Surendran, who has been appointed as chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday. Dr. Surendran has been associated with the institution and its chairman emeritus S.S. Badrinath since its inception. He will also continue being the Director and Head of the Paediatric Ophthalmology Department.