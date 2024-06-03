ADVERTISEMENT

Sankara Nethralaya Women’s Auxiliary launches fundraising event

June 03, 2024

Published - June 03, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event aims to raise funds to support Sankara Nethralaya’s initiatives in providing comprehensive eye care services to underserved communities and advancing research in ophthalmology

The Hindu Bureau

Members of ‘Miracle on Wheels’ performing at the SWAN fundraiser on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sankara Nethralaya Women’s Auxiliary (SWAN) on Sunday launched a fundraising event at Naradha Gana Sabha, featuring performances by ‘Miracle on Wheels,’ showcasing the remarkable talent of the physically challenged dancers.

According to a press release, the event aims to raise funds to support Sankara Nethralaya’s initiatives in providing comprehensive eye care services to underserved communities and advancing research in ophthalmology.

On May 21, T.S. Surendran, Chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, released a commemorative souvenir honouring the contributions of SWAN members. Over the years, SWAN has closely collaborated with the hospital to aid indigent patients, offering free food, dark glasses, and prescribed power glasses for free. Their contributions have significantly advanced Sankara Nethralaya’s ‘mission for vision’, thanks to societal support.

SWAN operates utility shops at the institution’s various branches and runs a crèche to care for consultants’ children, enabling them to work efficiently. Their involvement spans across all departments, the release said.

