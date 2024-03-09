ADVERTISEMENT

Sankara Nethralaya to establish ophthalmic facility in Tondiarpet

March 09, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually laying the foundation stone for the project on Friday.

Medical Research Foundation and Agastya Charitable Trust have joined hands to establish an ophthalmic facility in Tondiarpet.

According to a press release, Sankara Nethralaya is extending its patient care services to address the pressing need for quality and affordable eye care in north Chennai. The foundation stone for the project was laid on Friday, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin officiating the ceremony virtually. Phase I of the project will see the construction of a 50,000-square feet branch equipped to provide a range of essential eye care services.

The new facility, which is named as Agastya TNK Family Sankara Nethralaya, will offer specialised treatments in areas such as cataract, cornea, vitreoretina, uvea, oculoplasty, glaucoma and neuro-ophthalmology.

To honour the legacy of Sankara Nethralaya’s founder S.S. Badrinath, Pycrofts Garden Road in Chennai was renamed as Dr. S.S. Badrinath Road, with Mr. Stalin launching the new names on Friday, the release said.

