Sankara Nethralaya chairman honoured by Andhra Pradesh Ophthalmic Society

T.S. Surendran, chairman of Sankara Nethralaya, was presented the Prof. Siva Reddy Medal by the Andhra Pradesh Ophthalmic Society in Tirupati on September 14. According to a press release, this accolade recognises his significant contributions to ophthalmology. Dr. Surendran has been a pivotal figure at Sankara Nethralaya, working closely with its chairman emeritus, S.S. Badrinath, since the institution’s founding in 1978. He took over as the chairman of the institution in January 2023.