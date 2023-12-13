GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sankalp certified as an Accredited Vocational Institute Centre

December 13, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Open School has certified Sankalp as an Accredited Vocational Institute Centre and admission is open for candidates with special needs and those above the age of 14.

Sankalp has become an approved centre for courses in bakery and confectionary, stitching, embroidery and computer applications and data entry, according to a press release.

Recently, Sankalp introduced a two-year diploma course for teacher training in special education for Intellectual Developmental Disability in Autism, Specific Learning Disability and Intellectual Disability, and it has been certified by the Rehabilitation Council of India and those who have had finished class XII with 50% marks, the release said.

In India, those diagnosed with autism is nearly 18 million, and since one in every 150 children are affected by it, there is an issue of paucity of teaching facilities and gap in access to services for autistic children.

Sulata Ajit, founder and director, special education, Sankalp, said, “One of the major reasons for the lack of access to this kind of education or therapy is the scarcity of qualified special education teachers. Also, another factor is that students with special needs have to be taken up to another level; they require help to make them self-sufficient in terms of being employable in vocations that suit them.”

