Sanjay Kumar, a 1997 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime Wing, on Thursday. After taking charge, he spoke to his officers on the importance of emerging cyber crimes and the responsibility of preventing and detecting such crimes. He urged the police officers in the wing to work hard to take it to a high position, said a press release.
Sanjay Kumar takes charge as ADGP, Cyber Crime Wing
