Sanitation workers get training on preventing hazardous cleaning

Chennai water board and UDAID hold the training for sanitation workers on prevention of hazardous cleaning of sewers

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 18, 2022 19:03 IST

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) recently organised a training session on the prevention of hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks for its sanitation workers.

About 60 workers participated in the session hosted along with USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development) India and KAM Foundation, a social enterprise working for transformation in the lives of sanitation workers.

According to sources, the workers were apprised of the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, mechanised cleaning and best de-sludging practices. The participants were provided with safety kits.

Besides creating awareness on various types of sewage cleaning devices, the participants were trained in use of gas detectors during sewer clearing work. This would help protect them from health hazards. They were trained in the use of machines that had various functions to clear clogged sewer lines.

The water agency had engaged nearly 1,900 sanitation workers to maintain its sewer network across the city. Similar programmes would be organised for other staff members too, the sources added.

