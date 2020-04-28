Sanitary inspector in Avadi Corporation raises awareness on COVID-19 through songs

A sanitary inspector’s penchant for singing and poetry has come in handy now, to create awareness on critical social issues. M. Abdul Jaffar, a sanitary inspector with the Avadi Municipal Corporation has recently penned lyrics and sung songs set to popular film tunes, to raise awareness about COVID-19.

It all started two years ago, when he decided to use his hobby of amateur singing on social media to convey messages about environmental and health issues.

Amidst his work schedule during the pandemic, Mr. Jaffar finds time to create awareness songs on COVID-19. He pens lyrics in simple words and sets them to popular Tamil film tunes to reach out to residents on precautionary measures to be taken. In one of the songs released on social media, he cautioned people against violating section 144 and urged them to stay at home and keep COVID-19 at bay.

“I have created five awareness songs so far on how COVID-19 spreads, the need for physical distancing and how to protect ourselves from the pandemic. I usually share it among the officials and the Tamil Nadu sanitary inspectors association,” said Mr. Jaffar.

He now sings the songs as part of the awareness campaign against COVID-19 in Avadi. “Singing helps to attract people’s attention towards the issue along with public announcements,” he said.

Mr. Jaffar has earlier penned lyrics to spread awareness on source segregation, dengue and against the use of plastics. Mr. Jaffar has won accolades for his earlier efforts to raise awareness from the Tiruvallur Collectorate and the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. He will soon release his sixth song on the pandemic and also plans to release a compilation of 200 poems that he haswritten since his college days.