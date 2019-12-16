Chennai

‘Sangeetha Kalasarathy’ title conferred on three artistes

119th Isai Vizha held by Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha

Violinist T.N. Krishnan, musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan and mridangam exponent Guruvayur Dorai were conferred the title ‘Sangeetha Kalasarathy’ by Parakala Ramanuja Embar Jeer Swamigal at the 119th Isai Vizha, organised by the Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, in Chennai on Sunday.

The Palghat Mani Iyer Centenary Award was given to ghatam exponent Vikku Vinayakram; the Gottuvadhyam Narayana Iyengar Award to Gottuvaadhyam exponent Allam Durgaprasad; the Dwaram Venkataswami Naidu Award to violinist M.A. Krishnaswamy; the G. Ramanathan Award to musician Rajkumar Bharathi; and the Dr. M.L.V Award to flautist J.A. Jayanth.

Mridangam exponent Umayalpuram Sivaraman said Mr. Krishnan, at this age, carried the violin and came to play it with unparalleled enthusiasm. “He draws his strength and positivity from music and that will continue to protect him. The other legend, Mr. Gopalakrishnan, is one of those rare people who is proficient in singing, playing the mridangam and the violin; he has numerous disciples who have been successful,” he said. Mr. Sivaraman noted that Guruvayur Dorai played several classics over decades. “What is even more important is to help senior citizens attend concerts. He and his team go to several old age homes and perform, which is such a fantastic gesture,” he added. Speaking of Mr. Vinayakram, he noted how his name had become synonymous with the instrument ghatam, and vice versa.

President of the sabha Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti and musician S. Sowmya spoke during the occasion.

