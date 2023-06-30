Sandeep Rai Rathore takes charge as Chennai Police Commissioner

June 30, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sandeep Rai Rathore took charge as Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Friday, June 30, 2023. He is the 109th commissioner of the city police and succeeds Shankar Jiwal who is now Director-General of Police and head of the police force.

Mr. Jiwal formally handed over charge to Mr. Rathore at the Commissioner’s office. Mr. Rathore took charge after signing papers relating to his duty. Senior police officers greeted Mr. Rathore with bouquets.

After taking charge, Mr. Rathore thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the government for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Chennai. “I will strive to continue the good initiatives launched by my predecessors. Rendering service to the public will be our top priority. I appeal to the residents of the city to extend their cooperation to our services,” he said.

Mr. Rathore, born in New Delhi in 1968, is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He has a B.A. Geography (Hons) degree. In February 1998, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore City when the serial bomb blasts rocked the city during the visit of BJP leader L.K. Advani. On the same night, he led a daring operation which resulted in the death of the main accused in the blasts and in solving the sensational case.

In 2000, as Deputy Commissioner, Traffic (North), Chennai, he planned the installation of LED traffic signals. In 2003, while working as a Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, CID, he unearthed the nexus of a CB-CID’s DIG with the Telgi stamp paper accused person. Later, the CBI arrested the accused DIG and he is now facing trial.

He had worked as JCP (Central) Chennai in 2007 and as DIG of CISF as well. From 2017-2022, he worked as an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in a Special Task Force, Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Enforcement.

He was the first Commissioner of Police, Avadi Commissionerate, and held this post from January 2022 to May 2023 and later was promoted as DGP, Training in May 2023.

