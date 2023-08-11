HamberMenu
Sand sculpture on drug awareness inaugurated 

August 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan looking at a sand sculpture made to create awareness on drugs, in Chennai on Friday.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan looking at a sand sculpture made to create awareness on drugs, in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday inaugurated a sand sculpture on drug awareness and administered the anti-drug pledge to school and college students on the Marina beach. 

The police in the year 2022, a drive against drugs, narcotic substances and tobacco products were conducted. Over 890 cases were registered and 1,503 drug peddlers were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. And 62 of them were detained under Goondas Act. 1932 kg of ganja and Methamphetamine, ganja oil and other drugs were destroyed following courts’ orders. About 1,700 kg of ganja and other drugs were seized.

Over 616 cases have been registered so far this year against persons who sold ganja and other narcotics and 933 persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. In all, 2,143 kg of ganja and drugs were seized. Forty-three of the arrested persons were detained under the Goondas Act. About 1,498 kg of ganja, methamphetamine, ganja oil and other drugs were destroyed this year. 

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioners Disha Mittal and B. Shamoondeeswari and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajat Chaturvedi participated.

