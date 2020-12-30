Sand sacks at a ration shop?

Sacks of sand have been piled high, in two columns, against a wall at a PDS outlet on Kundrathur Main Road in Kundrathur. It is said to be extreme measure taken to support a weak wall.
Cracks are found all over the building.
Residents point out that during a downpour, water can be expected to seep into the building. Besides, the outlet has limited storage capacity, necessitating the distribution of the essentials soon after their arrival.
“Through local residents, the PDS staff pass on the message that the goods have arrived, and we are expected to collect them at the earliest. Due to lack of sufficient space, we wait outside. When it rains, we get drenched. On torridly hot days, we brave the blazing sun,” says S. Muniswamy, a resident of Kundrathur.
When a large number of consumers wait outside the PDS outlet, traffic movement on the busy Kundrathur Main Road is hindered. The safety of these people is also at stake, as the PDS shop is located near the busy junction . So, residents regulate traffic the junction.
It is residents’ long-standing request that the ration shop be relocated.
“Steps will be taken to give a facelift to the existing PDS outlet soon,” says a Kancheepuram district official.
