Sand mounds occupy pedestrian space

Around a week ago, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) completed its water pipe-laying work on a section n of Abbusali Street in Saligramam, stretching from the Arcot Road intersection to the Tamil

Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) quarters (near Virugambakkam police station), and accounting for around 500 metres of the road..The work has left behind more than clear traces -- heaps of sand are found on the margins of the road and on the footpath.

This section of the road is in a school zone and as it connects Arcot Road to Kaliamman Koil Street, it witnesses heavy traffic. Therefore residents want this problem to be addressed at the earliest. Compactors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) skip this road on their garbage collection rounds as the road is battered, say residents.

“Sand mounds should be removed and the road should be levelled without much delay as school students frequent it,” says K. Anand, a resident of Virugambakkam.

In this regard, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official says “CMWSSB undertook the pipe-laying work after paying the road cutting fee. But unless it issues a certificate stating that its work is complete, the

GCC cannot relay the road."

CMWSSB officials however say that until completion of the entire work, they will not be able to issue the necessary certificate.

At this juncture, residents say the bare minimum they seek is removal of the sand mounds from the footpath and the road margins. They also

point out that a few days ago, a heap of sand was blocking the way

to the TNHB quarters, as it had been dumped spang in front of the entrance gate. Later, police and residents took steps to remove the

sand, say the residents.

“Steps will be taken to have the sand mounds removed,” says a GCC official.