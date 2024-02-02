GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sand mining scam in T.N. | Enforcement Directorate attaches 200 excavators, says may provide crucial data on quantities mined

The ED has also frozen the company bank accounts of sand lifting contractors, as part of its investigation into losses caused to the government through illegal mining in T.N.

February 02, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
Excavators could provide crucial with regard to the illegal sand mining investigation, ED sources said. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Excavators could provide crucial with regard to the illegal sand mining investigation, ED sources said. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

The Enforcement Directorate has attached dozens of excavators, allegedly used for illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu, and frozen the company bank accounts of sand lifting contractors, as part of its months-long investigation in the State

According to sources in the Central agency, about 200 Kobelco brand excavators were attached in connection with the case of illegal sand mining, in which Central and State governments are reported to have incurred a huge revenue loss by way of GST.

ALSO READ
In Tamil Nadu, yet another sand storm

Investigators also took steps to freeze company bank accounts of sand lifting contractors who were involved in mining river sand over the past two years, the sources said.

The move follows the September 12, 2023, searches at multiple locations of sand mining or sand stockyards conducted by the Enforcement Directorate. 

During the searches, conducted on suspicion of money laundering, the agency claimed to have unearthed incriminating documents, including fake bills and counterfeit QR codes, which also pointed to GST losses to the Central and State governments.

Searches were also conducted at the residential and business premises of various persons, including S. Ramachandran, K. Rathinam, Karikalan, auditor P. Shanmugaraj and officials of the Water Resources Engineering Department of the State government. 

After roping in the expertise of the National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IIT-Kanpur to conduct a technical study, the Enforcement Directorate informed the Madras High Court that the total sale value of illegal excess sand mined in the past one or two years could be about ₹4,730 crore whereas the revenue shown on record was only ₹36.45 crore. 

Crucial data may be obtained from excavator

The excavators would provide data on the duration of sand mining operations, location, fuel consumed etc. which would serve as crucial evidence on the quantity of sand mined. The vehicles come with company-fitted gadgets that recorded and stored such data, the sources said. 

Investigators are also trying to retrieve CCTV and computer entry data suspected to have been deleted from storage devices seized during the searches, the sources added. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / mining / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.