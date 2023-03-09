Sand lorry owners want government to close unauthorised M-sand units

March 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the All M-sand and River Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation and the Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners’ Federation want the unauthorised M-sand manufacturing units to be closed.

While welcoming the release of the M-sand policy, which had been pending for some years now, T.N. State Lorry Owners’ Federation’s president S. Yuvaraj said the State government must introduce an e-way billing system to streamline M-sand transportation and prevent revenue loss.

Adulterated M-sand was being stocked around Chennai and sold in and around the city, and police action should be taken on complaints against units producing substandard M-sand, he said.

Members noted that there were about 4,000 manufacturing units across the State. However, only 378 have obtained the product quality approval certificate.

In and around Chennai, several stockyards have mushroomed to stock adulterated M-sand for sales. Besides fly ash and poor-quality sand from Andhra Pradesh, sea sand from Cuddalore is also mixed into M-sand, he charged.

In its representation to the government, the Federation said such stockyards function in areas such as Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Tondiarpet and Minjur. The State government must initiate stringent action against such stockyards and also curb unauthorised units.