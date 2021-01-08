Sand lorry owners want Chennai-Tirupati road repaired

They stage protest, demand resumption of work on two bridges

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation staged a protest at Pattaraiperumbudur in Tiruvallur district on Thursday demanding the damaged portions of Chennai-Tirupati Road to be repaired and speedy construction of bridges at Pattaraiperumbudur and Narayanapuram.

They complained that the stretch falling under Pattaraiperumbudur toll plaza remained battered and posed a risk to motorists. People were put to hardship as the construction of two bridges at Pattaraiperumbudur and Narayanapuram was yet to be completed.

Federation president S. Yuvaraj said the construction work at Pattaraiperumbudur had been put on hold for several months. This forced people travelling between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur to use the dilapidated old bridge. “We have made a representation to the Tiruvallur district administration. The officials have assured us that the pothole-ridden portion of the road would be repaired in a month and the construction of the bridges would be resumed in March,” he said.

The Federation had written to the Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India complaining about the poor maintenance of several stretches of roads such as Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway between Walajapet and Maduravoyal; Chennai-Tada Road; Ulundurpet-Salem; and Krishnagiri-Salem sections.

Members alleged that incomplete roadwork caused accidents. About 500 accidents are reported every year at the Nazarathpet junction and on the Walajapet-Maduravoyal stretch of Chennai-Bengaluru NH. They complained that high toll was being collected although the road had not been widened to a six-lane.

NHAI officials said a new concessionaire would be appointed for the 124 km Chennai-Tirupati Highway soon. “The repairs, if any, will be taken up by the new company,” the officials said.