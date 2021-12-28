Sand lorry owners protest

CHENNAI

28 December 2021 00:35 IST

Vehicles are overloaded at the crusher units, says federation

Members of All M-Sand and River Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation staged a protest in the city on Monday against overloading of vehicles and functioning of unauthorised crusher units.

They complained that the lorries were overloaded at crusher units. They neither had transit pass, which is required to transport minerals from one place to another, nor GST bill. The overloading of vehicles often resulted in accidents and their seizure. Cases were also booked against lorry owners and drivers.

The lorry owners have decided not to load additional tonnes of minerals in their vehicles to avoid accidents.

Federation president S.Yuvaraj said the authorities must take action against crusher units for overloading the vehicles. They must recover cost of road damage from lorry owners and quarry owners who engage the vehicles.

Members also demanded the e-transit pass system must be introduced to streamline the trade and curb illegal mining and transportation.

Moreover, operation of unauthorised crusher units also led to sale of M-sand without transit pass issued by the Mines Department. Though only 358 units have been approved for their quality by Public Works Department, there are over 4,000 unauthorised units functioning across the State. Sale of poor quality M-sand would prove detrimental to construction activity, said Mr.Yuvaraj.

Unlicensed units

There were nearly 250 such unlicensed crusher units operating at places like Thiruneermalai, Nallambakkam and Erumaiyur near Chennai alone. Steps must be taken to seal such units, members said.

The members also charged that materials like blue metal and M-Sand were being transported to Kerala and Karnataka without transit pass or GST bills.