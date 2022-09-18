Sand lorry owners plan district-wise protests seeking e-way bill system

They say it will help to streamline M-sand trade

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 18, 2022 00:53 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation plans to stage a district-wise agitation seeking an e-way bill system to streamline M-sand trade.

Federation members said the manual billing system had resulted in overloading of vehicles and illegal transport of construction materials, including M-sand and blue metal. They had recently staged a protest in front of the office of the Department of Mines in Kancheepuram district. They have planned a similar agitation in Tiruvannamalai district next week.

The members alleged that the quarry operators misused the manual billing system to operate more loads than the sanctioned ones and sent materials to the neighbouring States. They also alleged multiple use of expired transit passes for the purpose.

Federation president S. Yuvaraj said the e-way bill, which is in place in a few other States, would help to prevent overloading of vehicles and bring in more revenue to the government. Moreover, road accidents due to overloading of vehicles could also be reduced.

Quarry owners and crusher units would also be held answerable for the materials they had transported. About 25,000 loads of M-sand was being transported across the State daily, he said.

The Federation also wanted a committee to be formed to identify unapproved crusher units and to ensure their closure.

