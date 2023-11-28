Sand lorry owners demand reduction of sales tax on fuel

November 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Association has urged the State government to reduce sales tax on diesel and petrol in the State following the Union Territory of Puducherry and Karnataka.

In a memorandum sent to the Chief Minister, they said seven lakh lorry owners, general public, farmers and operators of vehicles transporting essential commodities would benefit from such reduction of sales tax. They also demanded the scrapping of 26 toll plazas that were collecting entry tax beyond the stipulated period and also wanted the State government to pass a special resolution.

Pointing out that the State government has increased road tax for minor and heavy vehicles, the association said the livelihood of seven lakh lorry owners has been affected by this hike. They asked the Chief Minister to reduce the tax immediately and save their profession.

They sought the government to open up at least 90 sand quarries immediately to meet the needs of the construction industry in the State. Now the authorities are only supplying 300 loads of sand per day through online mode. At least 3,000 loads of sand are required to meet the needs of construction work in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. After the monsoon season, the Chief Minister should take steps to open up sand quarries in all districts of the State, the association demanded.