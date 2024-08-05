GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sand lorry operators to stage protest on August 8 demanding direct sale of river sand

They also wanted the State government to allow sand to be transported from neighbouring States, such as Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 05, 2024 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
At present, 20,000 lorry loads of M-sand are being supplied across the State. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Sand and Coarse Soil Lorry Owners’ Associations are planning a protest on August 8 demanding direct sale of river sand and the opening of new quarries.

In a press briefing held here on Monday, the federation said amid a shortage of river sand, the need for coarse soil for construction work was also on the rise. The government must operate quarries to enable residents to buy sand at a nominal price. At present, 20,000 lorry loads of M-sand are being supplied across the State. The sand crunch has also affected the quality of the supplied sand, said S. Yuvaraj, a member of the federation.

They also wanted the State government to allow sand to be transported from neighbouring States, such as Andhra Pradesh, to manage the shortage, and take steps to remove more than one toll plaza within a 60-km radius on national highways.

