Sand art on the Marina to promote importance of liver health

April 18, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a liver on the Marina Beach to promote the importance of liver health on Tuesday. He was roped in for the event to mark World Liver Day by Apollo Hospitals.

According to a press release, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the awareness drive in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The release quoted Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group as saying there was a need for people to be educated about liver-related ailments, the role of their lifestyles in liver health and the difference a healthy liver can make to their quality of life.

Elankumaran, hospital head of Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centre, Thousand Lights MLA Ezhilan Naganathan and hospital group managing director Suneetha Reddy, were present, the release said.