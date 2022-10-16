Samudram lake in Tiruvannamalai to be beautified

Pedal boating and island for migratory birds are set to come up at the lake

Samudram lake on the outskirts of the temple town in Tiruvannamalai would soon become a tourist hotspot, especially for visitors to the Arunachaleswara temple as the Water Resource Department (WRD) plans to beautify the vast waterbody with facilities including pedal boating, parks for children, walking track and an island for migratory birds.

Accompanied by Collector B. Murugesh, Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi, and Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan conducted a site inspection of the lake on Sunday. “Water from the lake has not been used for irrigation as many lands have become housing plots downstream. The lake is only a storage waterbody, helping for groundwater recharge and home for migratory birds,” R. Sivakumar, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), WRD, told The Hindu.

Spread over 131.71 hectares, the lake is one of the 127 tanks maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Tiruvannamalai, Chengam, Kilpeenathur and Thandrampattu taluks, and is a rain-fed waterbody. Excess rainwater from Ayyampalayam tank and catchment areas are its major water source. Water from Arunachala Hills also reach the lake.

The beautification plan is set to cost ₹25.50 crore, funded mainly by the State government. Besides pedal boating and an island for migratory birds, the lake would be deepened at least 8-10 feet for boating. Also, rocky areas in the lake would be levelled. A walkway with seating arrangements would be created around the lake. Waiting hall, rest rooms, snacks bar, purified water taps, toilets and parking are among the other facilities that would come up.

Officials said at present, pelicans, grey heron, white ibis, darters, shovelers and open-billed storks were spotted in the lake. As water remains stable, more birds flock to the waterbody round the year. Initially, the vegetation in the lake will be cleared. An island will be created with native species like vaagai, vembu, mantharai, punnai, kalyana murungai, and arasa maram, guava, rose wood, izhupai, mango and gooseberry would be planted.