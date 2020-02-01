Samayapuram Main Road residents heave a sigh of relief after installation of crash-barrier

It is a few weeks since a crash-barrier was erected on Samayapuram Main Road in Porur. As the road runs parallel to the Chennai Bypass, a parade of heavy vehicles can be seen passing through it, most times of the day. To prevent this, a barrier has been placed on Samayapuram Main Road near Vanagaram toll-plaza by the police. It was a long-pending request of the local residents. “Lorries were plying through Samayapuram Main Road round-the-clock. We had to keep our windows always shut as swilrs of dust would rise from the roads dusty due to the movement of these vehicles. During night, their honking was quite annoying. Now, the crash-barrier is a relief,” says K. Vasanth, a resident of Porur. Samayapuram Main Road comes under the purview of Vanagaram Village Panchayat and Greater Chennai Corporation (Zone 11 - Valasaravakkam). While the stretch that is part of the Corporation is well maintained, safety amenities are not found on the section that is under the Vanagaram Village Panchayat. The portion of the road under Panchayat limits lacks a footpath, reflectors and signboards. Also, this section of the road is not well-lit.