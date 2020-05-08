Vegetable sales at Thirumazhisai to begin from Sunday night

Wholesale vegetable merchants will begin sales at the new market being set up at Thirumazhisai from Sunday.

Members of the Federation of Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetables Merchants’ Association noted that the suppliers and farmers in neighbouring States have been informed to bring produce to the new market. D. Rajasekaran, the federation’s president, said about 150-200 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of Tamil Nadu were expected to bring produce by Sunday evening.

“We expect about 3,000 tonnes of vegetables to arrive. However, the issue of finding labourers to unload produce needs to be sorted out,” he said.

With the Koyambedu Wholesale Market remaining shut, many small vehicles from neighbouring States were seen selling vegetables and fruits on Poonamallee High Road near Nerkundram, Maduravoyal and Kaliamman Koil Street, Koyambedu, on Friday.

Residents of various areas, including Mogappair, complained that the retail prices were higher following the market’s closure. However, wholesale merchants expect the prices to stabilise in a few days once sales in the new market begins. Vegetables brought to smaller city markets in places like T. Nagar were not sufficient for the city.

“We expect retailers from Chennai and outskirts to purchase goods from Thirumazhisai. The period of sales will be restricted from midnight to 8.30 a.m. the next day,” Mr. Rajasekaran added.