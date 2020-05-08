Chennai

Vegetable sales at Thirumazhisai to begin from Sunday night

Hasty preparations: Stalls being set up at the market in Thirumazhisai on the outskirts of Chennai.

Hasty preparations: Stalls being set up at the market in Thirumazhisai on the outskirts of Chennai.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Suppliers informed of new location; finding workers an issue

Wholesale vegetable merchants will begin sales at the new market being set up at Thirumazhisai from Sunday.

Members of the Federation of Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetables Merchants’ Association noted that the suppliers and farmers in neighbouring States have been informed to bring produce to the new market. D. Rajasekaran, the federation’s president, said about 150-200 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of Tamil Nadu were expected to bring produce by Sunday evening.

“We expect about 3,000 tonnes of vegetables to arrive. However, the issue of finding labourers to unload produce needs to be sorted out,” he said.

With the Koyambedu Wholesale Market remaining shut, many small vehicles from neighbouring States were seen selling vegetables and fruits on Poonamallee High Road near Nerkundram, Maduravoyal and Kaliamman Koil Street, Koyambedu, on Friday.

Residents of various areas, including Mogappair, complained that the retail prices were higher following the market’s closure. However, wholesale merchants expect the prices to stabilise in a few days once sales in the new market begins. Vegetables brought to smaller city markets in places like T. Nagar were not sufficient for the city.

“We expect retailers from Chennai and outskirts to purchase goods from Thirumazhisai. The period of sales will be restricted from midnight to 8.30 a.m. the next day,” Mr. Rajasekaran added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:53:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/sale-of-vegetables-will-begin-at-thirumazhisai-from-sunday-night/article31538622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY