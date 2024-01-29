Sale of Bharat brand chana dal begins in Tamil Nadu

January 29, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF), a unit of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has begun sale of chana dal (kadalai paruppu) at ₹60/kg under the Bharat brand in the State.

According to a press release, the dal is being sold at a subsidised price to help control market prices. The dal is being sold via 50 vans in crowded places including markets in various towns and cities. The Federation will soon plan to increase the number of mobile outlets from 50 to 100 and add atta, rice, and moong dal to the subsidised items.

In the State, Aassaan Global Trade has been appointed as the authorised distributor of Bharat dal. So far around 3,200 tonnes of dal have been sold under this brand .

To make pulses available to consumers at affordable prices, the Central government is maintaining a buffer stock of five major pulses, namely, chana, tur, urad, moong and masur under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF). The stocks from the buffer are released in the market in a calibrated and targeted manner to control prices.

The chana dal, under this arrangement, is also made available to State governments for supplies under their welfare schemes and also for distribution through the retail outlets of State government-controlled cooperatives and corporations, the release added.

